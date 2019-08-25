Home

Lois Jean Lind

Lois Jean Lind Obituary
Lois Jean Lind 1/06/1926 - 8/13/2019 Our mom joined our Father in Heaven on August 13th at the age of 93. She was a homemaker extraordinaire, and generous with her time and talents at Mason Methodist Church and PTA. Lois was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Tom, and is survived by her children, Janet (Michael) Riggio, Diane (Scotty) Scott, Tom (Cathy) Lind, and Nancy Lind as well as numerous grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Kings Manor and Brookdale. Please sign online guestbook at www.tuellmckee.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 25, 2019
