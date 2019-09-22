|
Lois Lux Lucey Lois Lux Lucey completed her life's journey September 3, 2019. Lois was born August 11, 1927 in Carroll, Iowa. She married Robert (Bob) E. Lucey in Lidderdale, Iowa, October 9,1946. Together they ventured west to Tacoma WA where they spent 54 years together before Bob's passing. They had four children, Robert Jr. (wife Christine Harron), Alysse (husband Gary Ohara), Christopher (wife Danise Lanz), Mary Gunderson, eight grandchildren and a current total of thirteen great-grandchildren. Lois was preceded in death by here parents, Bill and Inez (Skinner) Lux and her sister, Betty Eischeid. She is survived by her sisters, Beverly Morrissey, Kathleen Ramaekers and brother Dan Lux. Lois was known for always having a freezer full of cookies, homemade bread and best of all, cinnamon rolls (a recipe passed on to her by her mother-in-law, Clara Kemp Lucey). The last four years of Lois' life were spent in the Weatherly Inn, Memory Care Unit. Though her ability to recognize her immediate family had faded away, she was always able to offer her family and loving caregivers a welcoming smile, giggles and sometimes a choice word or two. A Mass celebrating her life will be held at Visitation Catholic Church at a later date. Lois will be interned at Mountain View Cemetery in Tacoma, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lois' name to the Weatherly Inn Memory Care Unit, 606 Columbia St NW - Suite 101, Olympia, WA 98501.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 22, 2019