Lois M. Beckman Lois Margaret Beckman, beloved daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, died October 3, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born in Newton, IO, to Rev. William and Lois Chisholm. Lois graduated from high school in Pullman, WA, and received her B.A. in Music from W.S.U. (College). She continued her education with graduate work at the U.W., Seattle, and at P.L.U., Tacoma. In a small legacy book for her grandchildren, Lois wrote of what her parents had taught her to value. From her father's words and examples, she learned "to value my faith, family, heritage, friends, and education". From her mother she learned "to value my home and family, music, and to be loving and caring". From both her parents, she learned life values of bravery and compassion. All these values filled Lois's life, and the lives of those of us blessed to be her family. A friend described Lois as a bright star. Much of the joy of life she radiated was through her music. Her life adventures in music took her along several different paths. In college her organ music for her father's church and her piano music for the college and Veterans' groups brought both joy and solace during WWII. After her marriage in 1947, to her cherished Joe, she was recognized as a skilled piano instructor and also as a sensitive choral and vocal solo accompanist, two pleasures she pursued through her adult life. She continued to combine her faith and love of music as church organist in Tacoma at First Presbyterian Church, in Longview, in Snoqualmie Falls, and finally in her own church, University Place Presbyterian Church. Lois also gave the gift of music through her community service to Jr. League, as director of their choral outreach, and as their pianist to nursing homes in the Tacoma area. For her treasured philanthropy, P.E.O., she played at Chapter C meetings and at State Conventions. For us as her family members she nurtured our love of music and provided us with opportunities to pursue music locally, nationally, and internationally. She enriched our lives incalculably with this gift of love. Of the many avenues of music Lois followed, besides her gift to family, no avenue was more fulfilling to her than bringing the joy of music to school children. Her career as a public school music educator spanned decades in Sunnyside, WA, Tacoma, and University Place. She believed strongly in music as a life-long gift, and often as a gift that could reach those most in need of nurturing. It was pure delight for her toward the end of her life to be reacquainted with some of those whom she'd taught as children. Lois is survived by her daughters, Barbara Sharon and Margaret (Peggy) Thorndill and son-in-law Steve; her grandchildren, Lori Sharon, Dan and Amanda Bradley, Ben and Lisa Bradley, Becky and Troy Rucker, Matt Thorndill, Doug Thorndill; her great-grandchildren, Jacob, Alexis, Gabrielle, Isabella, Donovan, and Katarina; as well as dear nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years, Joe, her son-in-law Tom Sharon, and her brothers Cramer Chisholm and Robert Chisholm and their wives. A Graveside Service will be held at Mt.View Funeral home Thursday, October 24th, at 2:30p.m. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. If you wish, remembrances may be made to UPPC, Franciscan Hospice, or the cause of your choice. Arrangements by Mt. View Funeral Home.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 20, 2019