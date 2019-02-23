Lois Margaret Girtz Halley 1/25/1929 2/4/2019 Lois left us ten days after a wonderful 90th birthday celebration attended by 130 friends and family. She was an avid supporter of her family, her faith, politics, travel, shopping, and bridge. A good Danish woman, there was always room at the table and food enough for all. People admired Lois for her energy and loved her for her kindness. The daughter of a Lutheran Missionary, she was born in Calcutta, India. Lois then moved to the Midwest with her family and graduated from Dana College. She met her husband, John, on the way to teach in Germany in the 1950s. They settled in San Jose, CA, and raised three daughters. She retired from teaching Special Education in the San Jose Unified School District. After John's death, she moved to Tacoma, WA. Lois will be missed by all who knew her and is survived by her daughters, Anne (Sarkis), Joan (Tom), and Sara (Jeff); her brother Al (Barbara); sister, Sharon and ten grandchildren. Memorial will be held at St Andrew's Episcopal Church, Tacoma, WA, on March 2, 2019 at 3:30 PM. Donations to honor her life may be made to Lutheran World Relief.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 23, 2019