|
|
Lois Irene McCall "Biggs" April 28, 1930 - Nov. 19, 2019 Surrounded by loved ones, Lois Irene McCall (Biggs) entered into eternal peace on November 19, 2019. Lois was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota on April 28, 1930 to the late Jeanette Emma Scott (Stevens) and Harry Malcolm Biggs. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Howard (Mac) McCall, devoted son, Kim McCall, loving mother, Jeanette Scott (Stevens), father Harry Biggs, and sisters, Carol Delin and Jackie Robyn. Memories of Lois will be cherished by her loving and devoted children: Sherryl Martinez, Scott McCall, Pamela Hart-Newman (James Newman), Kellie Schumacher (Allyn Schumacher), and daughter-in-law, DeeDee McCall. Twelve adoring grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson will remember their GG with great affection. She brought joy to so many and will be greatly missed. Memorial services will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 1pm, at Mountain View Funeral Home Celebration of Life Chapel, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499. Reception to follow in Aspen room. Please make memorial donations in her name to the Tacoma Rescue Mission or St Jude Hospital.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 1, 2019