Lola Bell Hawk

Lola Bell Hawk Obituary
Lola Bell Hawk Lola Bell Hawk, a resident of King's Manor retirement community (Tacoma, WA), passed away December 31, 2019, at the age of 93 following a brief illness. She was the second daughter of Richard Ora Gilbert and Clara Belle (Chisholm), born in Tacoma, WA, February 4, 1926. Her survivors include two sons, Malcolm and Duncan McClinton, and a grandson, Ian McClinton. She worked in office management in the construction industry, later completing a BA (CWU) in social sciences after retirement. She was a life-long lover of the printed word, interested in an array of topics, from science to literature, history and politics. She enjoyed good conversation, wit, and had an eye for design and décor. She cherished family. At her request, there will be no memorial services.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 17, 2020
Remember
