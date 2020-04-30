Lola D. Robbins (1918-2020) Lola Robbins, beloved wife, mother, aunt & grandmother, passed peacefully away at home with her family on April 27th, after enjoying nearly 102 years with her family & friends. Lola was born on her family's farm outside of Cleo Springs, OK on June 26, 1918 to Clayton Warren & Viola Hazel Hughes. Her family lived in OK during her early years, moving to Milton, WA when she was 16. After graduating from Puyallup HS, Lola went to UPS, earning a bachelor's in Education. Lola had a beautiful singing voice. She played the lead in her high school musical and toured with the UPS Adelphian Concert Choir. She taught high school in Bellingham WA until, on October 6, 1943, she married her sweetheart, Charles D. Robbins, while he was home on leave from the Army Air Corps. Lola & Chuck settled in Federal Way where they built their home. Lola lived her life with love and compassion for everyone, which shined out to others through her charming smile. She is survived by her 4 children, Sharon Renneberg (Mike) of Lake Tapps, Douglas Robbins (Catherine) of Oklahoma City, Timothy Robbins (Kathy) of Federal Way, Todd Robbins (Teresa) of Maple Valley, 21 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Memorial page at Klontz Funeral Home in Auburn WA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store