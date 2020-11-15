Loraine Olson

August 14, 1924 - November 7, 2020

Lakewood, Washington - Lorraine Kay (Willson) Olson was born in Tacoma Washington and lived in Pierce County all her life; most of it on or near her beloved American Lake. She graduated from Clover Park High School in 1942 and worked in Olympia and at Camp Murry during the war. She Married Walter August 14th, 1946 and was the perfect helper for all his varied endeavors. She worked off and on most of her life but she was first and foremost a Mother and especially a wonderful Grandmother. She loved her husband, family, and her Lord Jesus Christ. She is survived by her three children Carol Ann Briggs (Michael) James Olson (Jean) and John Olson (Cathy)

12 Grandchildren and numerous Great Grandchildren.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store