Lore Frida Stubblefield Lore Frida Stubblefield, age 82, of Tacoma passed away peacefully July 29, 2019. She was born on February 12, 1937 in Schorndorf-Weiler, Germany to Christian Vater and Frida Hutt. Lore was a devoted mother and wife and a seamstress by trade. Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Monica Hawthorne; two sons, Herbert (Kathy) Stubblefield and Heinz Stubblefield; two granddaughters, Tiffany Hawthorne and Tonya (Joe) Crain; four grandsons, Nathaniel (Lorena) Stubblefield, Zachary Stubblefield, Dorian Stubblefield and Everett Stubblefield; two sisters, Inge (Willibald) Ummenhofer and Brigitte Spielmann; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. A graveside and burial service for both Lore F. and EL Stubblefield will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 3:30 pm at Mountain View Memorial Park in Lakewood, Washington. Remembrances may be shared at www.mountainviewtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 4, 2019
