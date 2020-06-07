Loreen Lane Loreen Thelma Steigers passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020 at the age of 98. Loreen was born in Asotin, Washington on January 26, 1922 to Henry and Susie Steigers. The eldest of four siblings, Loreen was raised in Anatone, Washington, with her sisters, Virginia and Diana, and her brother, Herb. Loreen married her beloved husband, Gene Hugh Lane in Spokane, Washington, on August 7th, 1942. Loreen and Gene raised their four children; Larry, Cathy, Randy, and David in Puyallup, Washington. Loreen was blessed with five grandchildren; Shannon, Corey, Kevin, Kellie, and Jeremy. She had eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Due to the present situation, a small family service will be held at this time. The family hopes to hold a celebration of life when gatherings are again possible.



