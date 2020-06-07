Loreen Lane
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Loreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loreen Lane Loreen Thelma Steigers passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020 at the age of 98. Loreen was born in Asotin, Washington on January 26, 1922 to Henry and Susie Steigers. The eldest of four siblings, Loreen was raised in Anatone, Washington, with her sisters, Virginia and Diana, and her brother, Herb. Loreen married her beloved husband, Gene Hugh Lane in Spokane, Washington, on August 7th, 1942. Loreen and Gene raised their four children; Larry, Cathy, Randy, and David in Puyallup, Washington. Loreen was blessed with five grandchildren; Shannon, Corey, Kevin, Kellie, and Jeremy. She had eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Due to the present situation, a small family service will be held at this time. The family hopes to hold a celebration of life when gatherings are again possible.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved