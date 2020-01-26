|
|
Lorella Miller Lorella Kay Miller (Duval), 68, of Graham, formerly of Oakville, Washington, passed away on January 14, 2020 of peritoneal cancer. Lorella was born October 27, 1951 to Thelma Voycheske and Garth Duval. She married her childhood sweetheart, Tobin Miller, August 1, 1969. Lorella is survived by her loving husband Tobe, son Shaun and wife Melissa, son Travis and fiancé Courtney, mother Thelma Voycheske, sister Donelda Nelson (Rob), brother Gary Duval (Michele), grandchildren Nicholas, Rebecca, Mackenzie, Bailey, Elizabeth, Wyatt and Blakely, along with many other loving relatives and friends. Lorella was foremost a dedicated wife and mother. She loved her children fiercely and cherished every moment she spent with them. However, Lorella's most treasured role in life was being a Grandma to her grandkids. Her grandchildren were her WORLD! Lorella always kept busy quilting, knitting, crocheting, and mending for her family. Her favorite was yearly Christmas ornament making with her grandchildren. She enjoyed family camping and especially seeing and traveling to new places with the exception of the plane or cruise ship rides to and from. Please join us for a Visitation, Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:00pm until 3:00 PM at Mills & Mills Funeral Home. Please join us on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00PM at Oakville Final Rest Memorial Cemetery on Fitzgerald and Cemetery Road. A Celebration of life will immediately follow at Oakville Community Center, 111 East Oak Street, Oakville, Washington. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the or a .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 26, 2020