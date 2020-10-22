Loren Benson
April 8, 1943 - October 6, 2020
Port Orchard, Washington - Loren Stanley Benson, 77, of Port Orchard, WA, passed away on October 6, 2020. Born on April 8, 1943 to Earl and Grace (Jones) Benson in Bremerton, WA. Loren went on to graduate from Peninsula High School in Purdy, WA, and later, from Bates Technical College in Tacoma, WA. Loren married Kathleen M. Capner in 1970. They were together until her death 27 years later. In 1998 he married Patricia E. Stapleton and blended their families. Loren worked as a maintenance mechanic and supervisor at Boeing, retiring after 34 years. Loren was a Scoutmaster in Troop 217 of Gig Harbor, WA, who in his spare time enjoyed hunting, muzzle loading, fishing, gardening, and outdoor cooking. He is preceded in death by his first wife; parents; brother, Earl Benson; and sister, Evelyn Benson. Loren's memory will live on with his wife, Patty; Sons, Michael L. Benson of Ketchikan, AK and Michael P. Stapleton of Tahuya, WA; daughters, Julie M. Denmark of Ketchikan, AK, Chrissy Petoff of Poulsbo, WA, and Lacy A. Stapleton of Marysville, WA; 8 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. Private services will be held at a later date. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com