Loretta Therese Macha October 17, 1938 - February 8, 2019 On February 8th 2019 our loving mother and friend to all, Loretta Therese Macha passed away peacefully at the age of 80 after a long and brave battle with cancer. Loretta was born and raised in Tacoma, WA where she graduated from St. Leo's high school and received her college degree at Seattle University. She went on to become a teacher, and married her late husband, George Peter Macha. Loretta was an extremely kind and caring person, who dedicated her life to her family, friends, and strong Catholic faith. Among many things, she was a caring wife and mother, an artist, and loved to help others in need. Her contributions to the church and community touched many lives. In 1983 Loretta designed the Chapel of Perpetual Adoration at Holy Cross Catholic Church. In addition, she stayed close to her love of art through docent work at the Museum of Glass. She also loved to travel and experience many different cultures. She was gracious and giving, had a sharp mind, and positive outlook. She was most happy when she was creating, giving, celebrating her faith, and spending time with family and friends. What she really wanted most in this life was beauty and the most important of all, for people to know Jesus. Loretta is survived by her sister Joan Hammrich, her two children, Peter (Kerri) and Michelle, her grandchildren Madison and Matthew, and many loving relatives. A Rosary will be held on February 24th at 4pm, at Gaffney Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo church on February 25th at 9am. A reception will follow in the church hall. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary