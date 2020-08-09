Lorn Lightfeldt Lorn Lightfeldt, 72, of Horsehead Bay, Gig Harbor, WA. passed in his home July 27, 2020 of cancer. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Linda, his daughter Kibbi Lightfeldt (husband Todd Smith), grandsons Logan Murray and Lorn Murray, great-grandchildren Lara, Logan and Bane (Poppy to them), several nephews and sister Karen. Lorn was preceded by his beloved daughter Mackenzie in 2001 and his parents Bob and Betty Lightfeldt of Kirkland. After college and military Lorn and Linda married and moved to Lake Oswego, OR. where they enjoyed building their family home and remodeling investment homes in their spare time. They moved to Mercer Island, WA in 1982, to CA for a short time and finally to Gig Harbor for the past 25 years. Lorn retired in 2010 from management in wholesale consumer electronics where he led his company into internet sales as well as many other achievements. Since retirement Lorn and Linda loved traveling together, especially worldwide cruises, family trips abroad and summer boating on the bay with family where he taught his grandkids to wakeboard. He also possessed a wicked tennis serve. He was smart, resourceful and generous. He taught his daughters about cars and power tools among other necessary life skills. Lorn will be remembered for his mild manner, sense of humor and style. Lorn was the most loving husband, father, grandfather and Poppy. He is loved and respected by his many lifelong friends and by his coworkers, many of whom he mentored. A celebration of his life will be held at his home later this month.



