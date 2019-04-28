Lorna Delee (Punches) Heiser Lorna Delee Punches Heiser died peacefully on March 7, 2019, in University Place, Washington. She was 82-years-old and passed after complications of pneumonia and COPD. She was a spitfire until the end. Lorna is survived by her daughters Sherry Duncan (Graham, WA), Jacqueline Gardner (Kauai, Hawaii) and Darcy Kanar (Fircrest, WA), along with eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by son Troy Shenk of Twin Falls, Idaho, and younger sister Ruth Reeves of Olympia, WA. Lorna was born on December 9, 1936 in Clinton, Massachusetts to Kenneth Vernon Punches and Elizabeth Hamilton. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1954. Her life spanned two coasts, two marriages, four children and countless friends. She was a pioneer, a survivor and an unforgettable character. An intimate graveside celebration of Lorna's life took place on March 17, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery in Lakewood, Washington. Surrounded by her immediate family and laid to rest next to her son, Troy, all in attendance shared memories of her remarkable life and impact on everyone she met.

