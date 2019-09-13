|
Lorna Walter Lorna June Walter born July 12th 1932 to William and Lefa Stecker, entered Heaven August 31st 2019. She was the mother and best friend to her daughter Jolene Barabe . Grandmother to Ryan O'Loughlin, Brandi Carlson, and Cory O'Loughlin. She had nine great grandchildren ,whom she was affectionately known as GG. Sister to James Stecker and Rosemary Kinney, aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Amos Walter, son Willy O'Loughlin, grandson Carl Bray, sisters Olive Jean, Marie Mew and brother Bud Stecker. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 22nd at 1:00pm Parklane Court Community Center 2120 177th Street E Spanaway, WA. 98387.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 13, 2019