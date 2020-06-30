Lorne David Bentley
Lorne David Bentley Lorne entered Heaven, age 80, as he passed away on 6/25/2020, putting to rest his battle with Alzheimer's. He was born on 6/13/1940 and was a long-time resident of Tacoma/Gig Harbor. He was a master craftsman and built many stunning homes in the PNW. His workmanship and attention to detail were truly one of a kind. He constructed a beautiful 59' sailboat in his spare time. Lorne was a hard worker, disciplined and steady. He provided well for his family, while teaching his children a good work ethic. He shared his love for Jesus: his faith was sizeable, wide reaching, it still leaves its imprint. Fear was not in his vocabulary and the buoyance of his nature was solid optimism. He held great affection for a tasty meal or dining out. Among his passions were his children (grands and great grands too). Lorne favored his daily walks with his faithful companion, Sophie, the Boston Terrier and would never turn down an invitation to take to the open road on his Harley Davidson: Mt. Rainier was his most favorite destination. Lorne is survived by his two brothers, Byron Bentley and Rodney Bentley of Tacoma. His sister Doreen "Joy" Halverson of Oregon. His two daughters, Susan Hoskinson of Gig Harbor and Sonja Olson of Enumclaw. Son, David Bentley (Deceased). Very dear to his heart, 10 grandchildren: Blake Hoskinson, Lexi Bentley, Tatem Mitchell, Beau Bentley, Hunter Hoskinson, Dane Bentley, Chase Olson, Savannah Walsh, Taliah Olson and Lauren Olson. Great Grandchildren: Kai Bentley, Khloe LaGreca, Oliver LaGreca, Annaly LaGreca, Jack Mitchell and Brooks Mitchell. He will be greatly missed! No service is planned at this time but will be announced as things open up.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 30, 2020.
