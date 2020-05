Lorraine Braverman Lorraine Braverman, 96, of Tacoma, WA passed away May 11, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Frank and Ida Sussman and her husband of more than 60 years, Karl Braverman. Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Nancy Snyder and sons, Steve and Mark Braverman. She also leaves behind 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Lorraine was a lifetime member of Temple Beth El. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Temple Beth El Camp Fund. Private family services were held at Home of Peace Cemetery. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.