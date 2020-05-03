Lorraine Coyne August 20, 1930 April 28, 2020 Lorraine Coyne, a long-time resident of Tacoma passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a brief battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Lorraine was born to Ben and Elizabeth Ereth one of five siblings in Mandan, ND. The family moved to Tacoma in 1943 and was part of Visitation Catholic Parish. Following graduation from St. Leo's High School, she went to work for the State of Washington until meeting the love of her life Donald J. Coyne . The two were married in 1951 and together their grand adventure of life was always focused on their love for one another, their unwavering love and dedication to their children, family, and close friends. Lorraine is survived by her three children; Gary Coyne and daughter-in-law Brenda Coyne of Tacoma, WA, Kelly Coyne and daughter-in-law Patricia Coyne of San Diego, CA, and daughter Shannon Collier and son-in-law Jon Collier of Fayetteville, NC.; three grandchildren; Michael Coyne of East Greenwich, RI, Sean Coyne of San Diego, CA, and Taylor Collier of Fayetteville, NC.; and brother Bernie Ereth (Kathy) of Tacoma, WA, and sister Rosalie Matz (Arthur) of Gig Harbor, WA. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Donald, parents Ben and Elizabeth, brothers, Jordie, Tom, and Larry Ereth. Owing to the current circumstances, Lorraine's celebration and internment next to her husband Don at Tahoma National Cemetery will be held when permitted.



