Lorraine Dahlquist Lorraine Marie Dahlquist, daughter of Katharine Balzarini and Leno Fulgosi, was born in Renton, Washington, on August 9, 1927. Just four days shy of her 92nd birthday, on August 5th, 2019, she began her eternal life with our Heavenly Father. Her final days were spent visiting with family and friends and she fought very hard to have as much time with her family as possible. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Richard (Rich) Dahlquist, and survived by her four children and three grandsons: Cathie Dahlquist, Dan Dahlquist (wife, Debbi) and Tim Dahlquist (wife, Tammie); DJ Dahlquist, Dylan Dahlquist, and Anthony Dahlquist. Prior to being a wife and a mother, Lorraine attended business college and worked at Boeing as a secretary. She and Richard then married and built a family together. After all her children were in enrolled in school, she resumed working again at Lindbergh High School as a secretary, and then at Boeing in Food Services. Lorraine loved to cook and clean and took great pride in making a home where everyone was welcomed. She was a loving, wonderful mother to not only her own children, but to her daughter-in-laws and grandchildren, as well as anyone else who would listen to her motherly advice. Rich and Lorraine spent a lot of time traveling to many places, including Italy, where her family was originally from, Mexico, and Arizona. They had many lazy summer days at their lake cabin in Conconully, Washington, and always were quick to share the fun at the cabin with others. It became a home away from home for Rich and Lorraine, as well as family members and any of their friends. It was Lorraine's way of life to share all that she had to offer through whatever means of love and protection she could give. Up to her final days, she always wanted the absolute best for her loved ones. Each and everyday she would always be sure her hair was fixed, her lipstick was on, and she was dressed stylishly. She always wanted to look her best, and even at 91, she never considered herself old. Everywhere she went, everybody fell in love with all 4'10" of her and everyone would comment on how cute she was, to which she would just give that little crinkled nose smile of hers. She leaves behind a place in all our hearts that will always be saved just for her, and she has touched the lives of so many people over her 91 years. Each and every one of us was very blessed to have been loved by her. We will keep the warmth of her love alive in our hearts forever, and we will love her for an eternity.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 11, 2019