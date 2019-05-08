|
Lorraine F. (Rygg) Edwards Lorraine F. (Rygg) Edwards, age 87, of Puyallup, Washington peacefully finish- ed her adventure here on earth on April 26, 2019. Born in Tacoma, Washington on July 25, 1931, Lorraine was a lifelong resident of Pierce County. She attended Lincoln High School and later worked as a real estate agent and loan officer in the area. She leaves behind children, Roberta (Bobbi) Elwood, Richard (Ted) Edwards, and Roderick (Rod) Edwards; brother, Jim Rygg; 8 grandchildren, and 4 great- grandchildren. Predeceased by her daughter, Melody Alvestad; and sister, Janet (Rygg) Gresswell. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 10 at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Memorial Park in the Garden Chapel - 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood. Farewell happy hour following at the Puyallup VFW - 120 2nd St NE, Puyallup.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 8, 2019