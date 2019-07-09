|
|
Lorraine Joseph Beloved Mother Lorraine Elizabeth Joseph Our mother went to be with her Maker on July 7, 2019. She was born on September 19, 1929 in Poulsbo, WA out on the spit in a house that hung over the water. She was a devoted full gospel shaker minister and she ministered to many people throughout the Pacific Northwest. Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Deborah J. Joseph, Nancy L. Murphy (John); sons, David Lee Joseph, Ralph Murphy, and Curtiss R. Napoleon Sr. Along with 8 grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and numerous extended family. She is preceded in passing by her husband Garfield Joseph Sr.; parents, Henry and Lena Napoleon; sons, Morris Joseph, Garfield Joseph Jr., Stuart Joseph; daughters, Eileen Cheer (Jackson), and Linda Joseph (Jeff). For full memorial, please refer to www.edwardsmemorial.com for full obituary
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 9, 2019