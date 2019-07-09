Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Joseph
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Joseph

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Joseph Obituary
Lorraine Joseph Beloved Mother Lorraine Elizabeth Joseph Our mother went to be with her Maker on July 7, 2019. She was born on September 19, 1929 in Poulsbo, WA out on the spit in a house that hung over the water. She was a devoted full gospel shaker minister and she ministered to many people throughout the Pacific Northwest. Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Deborah J. Joseph, Nancy L. Murphy (John); sons, David Lee Joseph, Ralph Murphy, and Curtiss R. Napoleon Sr. Along with 8 grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and numerous extended family. She is preceded in passing by her husband Garfield Joseph Sr.; parents, Henry and Lena Napoleon; sons, Morris Joseph, Garfield Joseph Jr., Stuart Joseph; daughters, Eileen Cheer (Jackson), and Linda Joseph (Jeff). For full memorial, please refer to www.edwardsmemorial.com for full obituary
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.