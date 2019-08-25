|
|
Lorrayne Zelazny Lorrayne Zelazny passed away peacefully at home on August 13, 2019. She was born on Christmas Eve 1924 in Ulen, Minnesota to Eldred and Clara Mellum. She enjoyed an incredible life. She moved to Tacoma with her family in 1939, graduating from Stadium High and Racine Business College. She married Joe in 1944 and they enjoyed 71 wonderful years together before he passed away in 2015. Their marriage got off to a difficult start, Joe was deployed overseas ten days after the wedding and a few months later she was notified that Joe was missing in action. After months in a POW camp, he returned to Walter Reed for rehabilitation. Her strong faith and support of her family saw her through this difficult time and throughout the rest of her life. She was a stay at home mom, only returning to work when her children were heading off to college. After assignments in Europe and the United States, they returned to Tacoma, spending many summers at Lake Lawrence and 35 years as a snowbird at the Happy Wanderer RV Resort in Indio CA. Lorrayne loved her family deeply and we all knew how much we were loved. She was the moral compass, grandkids would ask "what would grama do?" Her life was a beautiful thing to witness and a gift that she gave to her children and grandchildren. She made friends easily and those friendships lasted a lifetime. They describe her as the kindest, warmest, and most genuine person. She had an extremely big heart and a song for every occasion. She traveled extensively throughout Europe and the United States with Joe but always said that being home with family was the best destination. In her later years, she and Joe worked tirelessly to support Veterans and to ensure they received the recognition and benefits they deserved. An avid card and cribbage player, she enjoyed not only the competition but the people across the table. In her later years, Rummikub was her favorite. "The Rose" describes Lorrayne's life best, as she was the wind beneath the wings of so many people's lives. She lifted their spirits, supported them in their time of need, and provided an example of Christian living. Her's was a life well lived and she thanked the Lord daily for his many blessings. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Zelazny Jr, her parents Eldred and Clara Mellum, sisters Betty Bierman and Lois Mellum, and her brother Erling Mellum. She is survived by her 3 children, Joe (Donna) Zelazny of Indio, CA, Bob (Brenda) Zelazny of Winter Haven FL and Kathy (Ron) Thomas of Liberty Lake WA; 4 grandchildren, John Zelazny, Jodie Zelazny, Tamra Brannon, and Jessica Beardsley; 6 great grandchildren, Charlie and Noelle Zelazny, Amaya and Michael Brannon, and Benjamin and Joseph Beardsley, her sister Barbara Boyer and many nieces and nephews. Lorrayne was also blessed with two wonderful caregivers, Dollie Wolfe and Margo Cragin. Lorrayne was a long time member of St Mark's Lutheran Church and requests memorials be sent to them or Multicare Hospice. Please join us in honoring Lorrayne's life, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 6730 N. 17th Street, Tacoma. She will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Veterans Cemetery with the love of her life, Joe.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 25, 2019