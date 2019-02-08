|
Lorrie (De Polo) Mac Math Lorrie Mac Math was called home to be with the Lord on Feb. 4, 2019. After a long battle with cancer. She was born on May, 17, 1946 to her parents John and Margaret De Polo. She was a loving and devoted wife who leaves behind a husband Richard, sons Chris and Mike, five grandchildren Nick, Ryan, Austin, Joel and April, two daughter-in-laws Karen and Staci and a brother John. It was her request to not have a service and to be remembered as she was. On behalf of the family we would like to say thank you for all your love, support, thoughts and prayers.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 8, 2019