Louis Spain Jr. Louis A Spain, Jr. passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Louis was born in Chicago in 1948 and attended St. Ignatius High School. He attended the University of Detroit, majoring in Journalism. While living in Michigan, Louis had two beautiful daughters, Erica and Kelly. Louis and his family moved to San Diego in 1980 working in the insurance industry and then Organizational Effectiveness. In 2001 he moved to Lakewood, Washington and ultimately retired from a career supporting military students at the JBLM site for Pierce College. Louis sang in the Catholic Community Gospel choir and in the St. John Bosco Church choir, where he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Louis married the former Kathy Schaefer, of Lakewood WA, in October of 2019. Louis was proceeded in his passing by his mother and father, Edith and Louis Spain. He leaves behind his wife, Kathy Spain, his daughters Erica and Kelly Spain, his sisters Anne Wilbon, Ellen Early and Claire Spain-Remy, and his brother Loren Spain. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. John Bosco Church in Lakewood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CHI Franciscan Hospice.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 16, 2020