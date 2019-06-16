Resources More Obituaries for Louis Imhof Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Louis V. Imhof

Obituary Condolences Flowers Mr. Louis V. Imhof On Tuesday, June 4 th Louis Victor Imhof, loving husband of over 57 years and father of four, passed away after a brief and courageous battle with cancer at the age of 84. Lou was born in Tacoma, Washington on July 29, 1934 to Louis and Matilda "Tillie" Imhof. His family lived on a farm in Milton until 1943 when they moved back to Tacoma to purchase and operate The Swiss Tavern.He graduated from Bellarmine Preparatory Schoolin 1952 and from Seattle University in 1956. He served in the Army, stationed mostly in Germany, between 1957 and 1959, attaining the rank of Captain. Lou spent the next 38 years at the Weyerhaeuser Company, serving on the Ethics Committee and holding various management roles including Vice President of Lumber Sales. He received the President's Award commending his handling of international sales to Asia during his three years of living in Tokyo, Japan. Lou ended his career as part of the transition team that reorganized Weyerhaeuser's structure in the late 1990's. Lou married Joan Petri on August 25th, 1962. They raised four children, Todd, Michelle, Tami and Michael in Lakewood, Washington. In addition to his wife, family, faith and work, Lou had a lifelong passion for boating. Family vacations each summer were spent in the San Juan and Gulf Islands. In retirement, he and Joan continued to boat, including two voyages from Tacoma to Alaska. He also enjoyed his annual pheasant hunting trips to the Midwest with his longtime friends from the Tacoma Swiss community and hismonthly poker games with old friends. Lou andJoan spent much of their retirement years visiting grandchildren across the country, engaging each in their respective interests and cheering theirathletic and academic endeavors, with Lou often exclaiming he would "bet the farm" on them. He was known for his uncompromising integrity, loyalty and humble nature. Lou possessed a generous spirit, always giving praise to others. He was a constant source of kindness and encouragement to all who sought his counsel. Everyone was made to feel welcome in his home. Lou was an active member of his community, serving time on the Lakewood Economic Development Board, Lake Steilacoom Improvement Club, and a supporter of many charities.Lou was a longtime member of the Tacoma Yacht Club, Tacoma Golf & Country Club, Swiss Sportsmen's Club, Tacoma Swiss Society and St. John Bosco Catholic Church. Lou is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Tillie, and granddaughter, Maureen Eichten. He is survived by his wife, Joan, their four children and spouses, Todd & Heidi Imhof (Texas), Michelle & Chuck Eichten (Oregon), Tami & John Stephens (Ohio) and Michael & Ellen Imhof (Colorado), his sister Betty Stump-Neff (Burlington, WA), and eleven adored grandchildren, Creighton, Griffen, Matthew, Aiden, Nicholas, Michael, James, Eiley, Miles, Madison and Violet. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws including the Stump, O'Keefe, Hedreen and Piscatella families. We hope that you will join Lou's family and friends on Tuesday, June 18th to celebrate his remarkable life: 9:15am Rosary @ St. John Bosco Catholic Church (10508 112th Avenue SW, Lakewood, WA) 10am Funeral Mass @ St. John Bosco 11:15 to 2:30pm Reception @ Tacoma Golf & Country Club (13204 Country Club Drive SW, Lakewood, WA) In lieu of flowers, the family would requestany donations be madeto The Imhof Family Endowment Fundat Bellarmine Preparatory Schoolin Tacoma Washington www.bellarmineprep.org/endowment or to the Swiss Society of Tacoma Scholarship Fund (contact 360-897-0552).

