Louise Lehman Louise Lehman, age 94, of Puyallup, passed away peacefully Friday, May 29, surrounded by her children. Louise was born in Portland, OR, married Norman Lehman and made their home in Fircrest then 54 years in Puyallup. Louise was known for her humor and kindness. She enjoyed her 70-year marriage to Norm and a life filled with loving friends and family. Louise is survived by son Norm Lehman and daughter Robin Clark, nephew Charlie Keser, niece Kelli Beasley and grandchildren, Cole and Madison Clark. A time to celebrate Louise's life will be announced when we can all gather safely.



