Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Louise M. Jacobs Louise Jacobs born on October 1, 1917 went to her Lord June 21, 2019. Her life on this earth was 101 years, 8 months and 21 days. Louise lived those years, months and days to the fullest. She Loved Life! Those of us who loved and cared for Louise will remember her in their own way but all who knew her would agree that she was one determined woman. Life was meant to be lived and lived it she did! Her love of family and those she determined were family were of great importance to her, more than some realize. She was so lucky to have others in her life to help with the loss of her husband Phil and daughter Patti, both who were gone too soon. The one great light in Louise's life was without a doubt, her grandson Garrett Lean. Just the mention of his name would light up her eyes. She had so much love for this boy. How shocked and proud she was to have lived long enough, not only to be here when he graduated high school, but also graduate college with honors. She never dreamed she would live long enough to witness these accomplishments. There are so many things to remember that made up the life of Louise. She loved a good party. She loved planning and preparing and when it got to be too difficult, didn't hesitate to direct others. Christmas parties were her favorite. I am sure many know about the annual Christmas parties at the Beach Tavern where she held court every year through 2018. She loved watching everyone having fun as they exchanged the crazy gifts Santa and his helpers handed out of big black garbage bags. Another favorite was Thursday night dinners held at her house with her family group, which is what she called the group that attended. Appetizers of veggies, cheese, meat, crackers and dips were a must. A prayer prior to eating was essential and Louise always keeping track of who had a birthday coming up so the birthday person could pick the menu for their special "Birthday Meal". Louise did not like to sit still and always wanted something to do or some place to go. Lunch and shopping with her niece Ann were highlights of her week. Louise loved to travel. From her many trips to Mexico, memories that many are fortunate to share, her trips to the casino at Ocean Shores with her 'girls', and card playing on a regular basis. Until the day she left us, she had a date to play cards the next day. Grooming was important to Louise. Friday was generally the day she got her hair done. Seldom did one see Louise with a hair out of place. Her jewelry on and makeup perfect were also vital. In fact, she had her hair done the day she left us. So many memories.the decorating or the "watching and directing" of the Christmas tree, the family group exchanging names, Christmas Eve dinner, Santa (Dan and then Garrett) passing out crazy gifts from a big bag. From old potatoes, crazy hats to really nice gifts worth keeping. Trading gifts and laughing lots, much to the delight of Louise. She was so determined to live and enjoy every moment. There were those that Louise had to depend on in her later years and who were always there for her. Her son Dan Lean and wife Debbie had such great love and admiration for her, helping in so many ways. Special family friends Michael and Sally Cofchin helping with getting her to her weekly Friday hair appointments and niece Ann Larson for her lunch visits and shopping trips that were very special to Louise. Louise was so fortunate to remain bright and clear of mind to the end. She truly was amazing and a woman to be admired. On a light note, could Louise's secret to a long life be "Black Velvet"? She really enjoyed her BV and lemons. Don't forget the lemonshad to have those lemons! Survivors include her son Dan, daughter-in-law Debbie and grandson Garrett; her niece Ann Larsen; nephew Marvin Madsen and wife Chris; niece Joyce Goldberg and husband Marshall; and many extended family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Phil and beloved daughter Patti; her brother and four sisters, Leonard, Bertha, Elenora, Alice and Gertrude. A memorial service will be celebrated at 1pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in the Garden Chapel at Mountain View Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood.

