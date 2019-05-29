|
Louise Stuteley 1939 2019 Louise Stuteley, age 80, passed away peacefully from this life on Monday, May 20th, 2019 in Lakewood, WA. She was born in Texarkana, AR on April 2, 1939 where she lived until attending college at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, WA to become a school teacher. Louise taught second and third grade, and retired after 30 years with the Tacoma School District. Louise was preceded in death by her mother, Earlean Stuteley, father, J.D. Stuteley, aunt, Girtha Epps and uncle, John Epps. She will be missed by her longtime friends, and adopted family. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 30th at 11:30 AM at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 29, 2019