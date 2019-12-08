|
Lowell Albin Peterson 1928-2019 Lowell was the younger of two sons of Albert Oscar Peterson and Mae Louise (Leloup) Peterson. He was born in Buckley on June 2, 1928. He was a graduate of Buckley High School, Class of 1946. He married Janet Carkin on November 1, 1952 and recently marked their 67th wedding anniversary. His first job was at Northwest Door working with his brother, Eugene. In 1955 he started working with the telephone company as a lineman and retired in 1990 from U.S. West Communications, at the age of 62. He was also a member of the Washington National Guard for 8 years. He lived at the family farm in Buckley from his birth until his marriage. After he married they moved to their new home in Puyallup. They lived there 26 years, until moving to the home they had built on 5 acres on South Hill in 1978. In 2003 they moved to Graham. Lowell was a child of the depression. He saved every nut, bolt, nail and piece of wood he came across. What most people would see as trash, he saw as treasure. He created many things out of the items that he had acquired. One time he tore down someone's garage, so that he could use the lumber for an addition to their home in Puyallup. Lowell could build anything. He helped build his son's house; a greenhouse and boats. He also created many pieces of adaptive equipment for his disabled grandson. In addition to being a builder, he was a fixer. He could fix anything from cars, to appliances, to wiring. His neighbors frequently enlisted his special talents. He was always willing to help. Lowell was a kind, gentle and giving man. His happiest time was on their 5 acres on South Hill. He always had a project going. Anything from burning stumps to building ponds, falling trees or cutting fire wood. Sometimes Janet would lose track of him when he was out working on a project. Lowell passed away on November 26, 2019. He will be buried near his parents, brother, grandson and numerous other relatives at the Buckley Cemetery. He is survived by his wife Janet, their two sons David (wife Pat), Larry and grandson Adam. His parents, brother Eugene and grandson Eric Peterson preceded him in death. At his request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Washington National Park Fund Mt. Rainier National Park 1904 3rd Avenue, Suite 400 Seattle, WA 98101 Or The Puyallup Historical Society at Meeker Mansion P.O. Box 103 Puyallup, WA 98371
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 8, 2019