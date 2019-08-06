|
|
Lucas Juhasz Lucas Stephen Juhasz was a brilliant, talented, creative, outgoing, and loving young man. Tragedy struck on July 25th and he left this Earth on July 26, 2019. He was 12 years old. Luke loved so many things, had so many friends, and made life so much better for all those around him. His passions were building with scrap materials, football, rocks and minerals, music, wrestling, creative writing and drawing, quads, art, helping others, and definitely YouTube and Minecraft. He also had a deep passion and love for his family. He recently decided to start melting metals to create new things and couldn't wait for his 6th year with SK PeeWee football and woodshop in 7th grade. His mother, Megan Johnson, father, Dan Juhasz, and brother, Spencer Juhasz will never know the world the same again without him. His grandmothers, Rumi Miles and Jean Johnson, both shared a special relationship with him as well as all of his aunties (5), uncles (4), cousins (12), great grandfather Bert Illig and his grandpa Michael Miles in Texas. There isn't a soul alive who wasn't impacted by his light. We ask you to join us on Sunday, August 11th at 10:00 a.m. at Rill Chapel Life Tribute Center. Lunch will be served as we celebrate our amazing young man. Jeans, concert t-shirts, Husky gear and Wolfpack jerseys welcome!
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 6, 2019