Lucille Alma Caroline (Holtz) Tveter Lucille Alma Caroline (Holtz) Tveter passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019 at age 97 in her home in Tacoma, Washington. Lucille was born to Julius and Anna (Holt) Holtz in Shawano, Wisconsin on October 2, 1921. She is survived by her four children: Julianne (Jerry Johnson) Ferguson, Janice (Jeff) Guier, Mary Louise (Joe) Glaser and John (Sherri) Tveter; 12 grandchildren: Erik Ferguson, Kristin (Andres) Gonzales, Natalie Guier, Jillian Guier, Katie Louise Glaser, Adelyn Glaser, Emily (Jordan) Whitford, John Jr. (Samantha) Tveter, Megan (Alex) Thomas, Jordan Tveter, and Morgan Tveter; three great grandchildren: Jacob Neff, Tova and Marit Gonzales; two sisters-in-law: Helene Miller and Anna Louise (Roland) Palfenier and cherished nieces, nephews and extended family. Lucille was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jacob, in 2002, as well as her parents, sister Henrietta (Carl) Enger, son-in-law Timothy Ferguson and grandson Casey Guier. Lucille attended school in Shawano through 11th grade, moved with her family to Wausau, Wisconsin, and graduated from Wausau High School in 1939. She moved to Seattle, Washington in 1953 and worked for Marathon Corporation until her marriage to Jacob (Jake) Tveter on August 3, 1957. Lucille and Jake had a wonderful life together, and especially enjoyed spending time with their children and grandchildren. They never missed a holiday, birthday, sporting event or performance and were the ultimate encouragers to everyone! Jake and Lucille were members of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church and later on Emmanuel Lutheran Church and enjoyed various church involvements through the years. Lucille loved God and her family with all her heart. She was thoughtful and kind and saw the best in everyone. We will love her and miss her forever. The family would like to thank the caregivers and nurses at Advanced Health Care for helping Lucille stay independent and in her own home. Services at Mountain View Funeral Home, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd, SW, Lakewood WA 98499 Viewing: Wednesday June 26 from 12pm-7pm Graveside Service: Thursday June 27 10:30am Memorial Service: Thursday June 27 12pm - Aspen Chapel Reception: Immediately following Memorial Service In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Franciscan Hospice or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

