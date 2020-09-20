Lucille Johnson Lucille Faye Johnson passed away August 5, 2002 at the age of 87. Lucy was born in Kansas City Missouri on November 6, 1932, along with her twin sister Louise, to Joe and Lola Moore. Lucy grew up in Liberty Missouri, attending Liberty High School where she enjoyed music and athletics. After graduating in 1950 she enrolled in Graceland College, Lamoni, Iowa. During her second year there she met her future husband David, and they were married June 1, 1953. She and David relocated to Germany after he was drafted and she had her first son in Wurzburg Germany. Upon their return to Tacoma Lucy gave birth to two more sons and the family was complete. Lucille finished her undergraduate degree at the University of Puget Sound and earned her BA in education in 1969. She then attended Pacific Lutheran University and earned her MA in 1975. Lucy taught 5th grade at Lowell Elementary until 1993, when she retired. She had a passion for helping all students realize their potential and encouraged them to value their accomplishments. She treated each student with the same regard, compassion and expectations that she did her three sons. Lucy and David spent many years in Tacoma bowling leagues during which time Lucy acquired a room full of trophies. She and her husband enjoyed 23 years as snowbirds spending winters in Arizona where they were active in tennis, golf, and participated in musical and drama groups, supplementing her lifelong passion of music and piano. She and David were active members of the Community of Christ Church and she spent several years as the church pianist. She loved browsing, collecting and selling antique items in antique mall booths, and parlayed this passion into a small business appropriately named "Lucy's Attic" Lucy lived well, traveled all over the world, laughed often and was fiercely proud of her three sons. She was a doting grandmother and always put family first. She accomplished all she could in her time and left a legacy of love, acceptance and hope for all who knew her, and left the world a better place. She saw the best in others and gave her best in everything she did. Her life is truly an inspiration and her memory a blessing. Lucy is predeceased by her husband David of 67 years, and her twin sister Louise. She is survived by her brother Wesley Moore (Miami, Fl) and her three sons, Douglas (Tacoma) Dennis (Alamo, Ca.) and Darryl (Auburn) and their spouses. She leaves behind nine grandchildren (including two sets of twins) and two great grandchildren. Arrangements made by Klontz funeral home. Interment will be next to her husband at Tahoma Veterans Cemetery. Donations are requested in lieu of flowers to Cure Alzheimer's fund.



