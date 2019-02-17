|
Lucy Feist July 23, 1923 - February 5, 2019 Lucy Feist (95 from Tacoma, WA passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019. Born in Tokyo, Japan as Hatsue Hasimoto, she immi-grated to the United States in the early 1950's after marrying Martin Feist, a US Army soldier stationed in Japan. After Martin's service in Germany and Italy, they settled in Tacoma, WA. Lucy is survived by her five children: Julya (Ali), Tom, Jim (Lisa), Vic, Les (Jackie), as well as 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ann's Church, 7025 Park Ave., Tacoma, WA at 11 a.m, February 22, 2019. Please share memories and condolences at www. pipermorleymellingerfh.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 17, 2019