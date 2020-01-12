|
Lucy Verhey Smith 05/23/1962 - 01/07/2020 Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter-in-law, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin and friend passed away on January 7, 2020. Lucy was born on May 23, 1962 to Tom and Patty Verhey in Yakima, Washington. She was raised on the family farm in Moxee, attended Moxee Elementary and graduated from Carroll High School. After graduation, Lucy attended Yakima Valley Community College, Highline Community College and graduated from Central Washington University in 1984 with a degree in Fashion Merchandising. She married the love of her life, Kevin Smith on October 17, 1987. Lucy and Kevin welcomed three sons into their family, Spencer and twins, Jared and Riley. Lucy loved the fashion industry and during her career, she worked at Nordstrom as a buyer's assistant and for the last 22 years at Item House as a Production Support Manager. Lucy is survived and will be missed by husband, Kevin; son, Spencer (Jenn); sons, Jared and Riley; sister, Betsy (Jim); sister, Katie; mother-in-law, Elise (Ed); beloved granddaughter, Emmy; nephews, Tommy, Jimmy and Sam; nieces, Gabriela, Mackenzie, Elena and Briana; brother-in-law, Bernie (Peg); brother-in-law, Dan; a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins, and a wonderful group of co-workers and friends. She will also be missed by her beloved dogs, Kingston and Winston. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Judy, and grandson, Wesley John. A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church located at 1001 N. J Street in Tacoma Washington with a reception following in the church hall. Viewing will take place at Gaffney Funeral Home located at 1002 S. Yakima Avenue, Tacoma Washington on January 15, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Private family burial will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Lucy may be made to the Humane Society, the , the Melanoma Research Foundation or the . Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 12, 2020