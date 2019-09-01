|
Luis Alberto Millones On Wednesday, August 28th, 2019, Luis Alberto Millones, 68, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully in his home in Tacoma, WA. Luis (Lucho) was born on December 15th, 1950 in Lima, Peru to Orestes and Bertha Millones. In 1976 he married the love of his life, Vilma G. Soto, his rock, his foundation. Together they immigrated to the US in 1980 where they found a new place to call home in Tacoma, WA. Despite the cultural and language challenges, Luis completed his Masters degree program in business and spent the next 28 years working in the Department of Transportation as a fiscal analyst 4. Luis had many accomplishments in life but he will be most remembered for his incredible generosity and warm nature. He found great happiness in bringing people together and was cherished by many, near and far, especially in the local Peruvian community. As an immigrant himself, he knew the hardships and challenges that come from starting anew and was a welcoming presence to strangers and friends alike. His passions included a love for singing and spent 30+ years singing for local church choirs at Sacred Heart and Holy Rosary church. A devout Catholic, he started a local Spanish chapter called Couples for Christ. He also loved dancing, karaoke, spending time with his family, playing cards and watching soccer with friends. He touched many lives with his generosity and willingness to help whomever he could whenever he could. He is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Vilma Soto; son, Luis Millones; daughter, Anneliese (Brian) Johnson; granddaughters, Adelina and Nora Johnson; sisters Yolanda, Ivonne and Liliana; nieces Katherine and Maria; nephew, Luis and many other family and friends who loved him dearly. A mass service will be taking place next Friday, September 6th at 4pm at Sacred Heart Church (4520 E McKinley Ave, Tacoma, WA 98404) with a viewing available at 3pm. Reception to follow at Mountain View Funeral Home, Willow Room.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 1, 2019