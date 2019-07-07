Dennis R. Lundgren Dennis R. Lundgren passed away at home June 23, 2019, one month shy of his 77th birthday, from Parkinson's disease. Dennis was born in Portland, OR on July 22, 1942 to Betty G. and Ronald H. Lundgren. He graduation from Medford High School in 1960 and married his longtime girlfriend, Mavis Strom, which produced two beautiful children Susan (SuSu) & Ronald Lundgren. Dennis was 13 when he met a neighbor who taught him the Ceramic Tile Trade. He worked in this trade his whole life. Until he retired in 2001. After his divorce in 1967 he married Sandra Poole. They were married 52 years. They moved to Washington State where two more sons were born, Dennis E. Lundgren & Randall C. Lundgren. Dennis started and ran his own very successful tile business, Modern Tile Inc, in Tacoma, WA for 30 years. Dennis loved to play softball, basketball & loved to hunt and fish. Later in life fishing for King Salmon was his passion. His largest salmon at 54 lbs was caught in Skeena River, BC in 2006. It was his pride and joy. He was a good man. Dennis coached his sons in baseball and basketball. He took them on miles and miles of motorcycle dirt bike riding, hunting, water skiing, camping and snowmobiling. He was a good provider. He worked hard and he played hard until he got sick. Dennis had 3 grandchildren. Chad McClurg, Blake Lundgren and Kylie Lundgren. One great grandchild, Hali Lynn McClurg. Dennis is survived by his wife Sandy, his children, grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his father Ronald H. Lundgren, his mother Betty G. Franklin and his sister Cynthia Knight. A celebration of Life will be held at The Tacoma Sportsman Club in Puyallup on July 22nd from 2:00 5:00. In lieu of flowers please donate to your . You may also leave comments on the online guest book.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 7, 2019