LuVerne B. Shaw LuVerne B. Shaw passed away April 19, 2020 at Narrows Glen Senior Living Center in Tacoma, WA. She was born November 13, 1919 in Carrington, ND to Lennis (Zinn) Breaw and Owen R. Breaw. She married Charles R. Corriell on September 21, 1937 In Dallas, OR. On November 11, 1947 she married Eugene W. Shaw in Superior, NE. Traveling was LuVerne's passion. She and Gene lived in Bellary and Bangalore, India from 1967 to 1972 and Lahore, Pakistan from 1974 to 1980 where Gene was employed by USAID. Their travels took them on extensive trips throughout Asia, Europe, and Africa with highlighted trips to Afghanistan, Kenya, Nepal and Japan. As members of Evergreen Wanderers, a Volksport club, they walked many events across the United States and Canada. LuVerne is survived by son Bob (Cheryl), daughter-in-law Judy Shaw, her sister Leta Grace Illingworth, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Gene, sons Jim and Jay, and her brother Lionel. Memorials may be made to the local food bank, Nourish Pierce County, 1702 South 72nd St, Suite E, Tacoma, WA, 98408 or to Narrows Glen Senior Living Center, 8201 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA, 98406, ATTN: Library Fund. Interment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Mountain View Funeral Home, Lakewood, WA is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

