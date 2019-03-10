Luz Maria Sulivan Luz Maria Sulivan, 82, joined our father, Alejandro, in heaven on February 23, 2019. Mom was born on September 29, 1936 in Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico, a small town that is part of the Ponce Metropolitan area. She married our father on October 3, 1964 in Fort Story, VA and together they had four children. Mom was a homemaker until 1979 when she took a part time job working as a custodial worker at Fort Lewis Army Base. After more than 22 years she retired. Mom is survived by her daughters, Vivian Hash and her husband Jeremy, and Wanda Sulivan. Her sons, Angel Sulivan and his wife AmyAnn, and Willy Sulivan. Her grandchildren Amanda, Jenny, Casey, Justin, Jessica, Acklyn and Axton. She is also survived by her great grandson, her pukito, Cameron. Mom was a very loving and generous woman who supported many different charities for years. Among them Seattle Children's Hospital, St. Jude Hospital, SPCA, Special Olympics, and many more. Children and animals were near and dear to her heart. She will be missed so very much but we know that we will all be together again one day joined with Our Heavenly Father. A celebration of her life will be held in the Spring at Mountain View Funeral Home.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 10, 2019