Lyle Alan Dobiash May 22, 1956 March 24, 2019 Finally at peace, Lyle died at home surrounded by his loving family and friends who held vigil in his last hours. Survived by wife Ellen, brother William, 4 nieces, 1 nephew and many family members. Lyle was proceeded in death by father Andrew, mother Lenora (Jean) and sister-in-law Renee. Lyle worked as a Tacoma Longshoreman Local 23 for many years and loved his work. He enjoyed boating, water and snow skiing, relaxing in the sun, listening to music, and watching the Seattle Seahawks. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Paul Nutter, McPhee Dental Group, and Multicare Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Lyle. They always put a smile on his face. Also, to our wonderful family, friends, and neighbors for their continued support through this journey. We are so blessed. Felines Johnny and Buster miss laying and watching over him. One of my most cherished memories of Lyle will be that he always woke up with a smile on his face. I love you, Lyle. A celebration of his life be held April 13th, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the VFW Hall. 4741 N Baltimore Street, Tacoma, Washington. It will be a Seahawks theme, so please wear your t-shirts and jerseys. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ALS Association or a . Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary