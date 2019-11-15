|
Lyman Andersen Lyman Allan Andersen was born in Tacoma 5/14/23 and passed 10/31/19. He was preceded in death by his his parents Alf and Louise Andersen, sister Miriam Cowan, and Grand Daughter Kirstyn. He competed in many sports at a high level including baseball, basketball, bowling, tennis, horse shoes, ping pong, soccer, lawn bowling and especially fishing. He was a veteran of WWII as a Belly Gunner on a submarine chasing aircraft in the Navy. He was fiercely independent. He built 2 houses, 3 bulkheads, 2 boathouses with launching ramps, a cabin on pilings, 2 stairways at their high bank home that has been in their family for over 80 years. He met his wife of 70 years on a blind date. They married 7/25/49. He is survived wife Betty, daughters Gail (Greg), Lynn (Tom), 5 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. He worked for Tacoma City Lights for 33 years as a Lineman before retiring as Assistant Supervisor for the Underground Division. He played the violin in 2 senior orchestras for 25 years before retiring as director. He was a talented stained glass artist. There will be a short grave site service officiated by Navy Chaplin Joe Miller and a Flag ceremony by the Navy Honor Guard. There will be memorial for family and friends at Gail's home after service at Mountain View Funeral Home.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 15, 2019