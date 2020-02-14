|
Lynn Cockburn Lynn died quickly while driving her SUV. Her best friend Lorna was with her, and she was able to stop the vehicle. Lynn and Lorna have had many trips together all over the world and it is perfect that they were together on Lynn's last trip. Lynn was born in Everett and grew up in Marysville. She graduated from Marysville High in 1961 and then went onto Western Washington University to become a teacher. She graduated in 1965 and began her thirty-year adventure at Waller Road Elementary school. During that time, she taught third, second, and first grade. She was passionate about helping children gain the skills necessary for life-long learning. After she retired, she traveled more and helped care for her parents. She also took her two nephews on trips in the summer. Lynn was an avid sports fan, who held season tickets to her beloved Seattle Super Sonics for many years. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and keeping up with current events. She was a long-time volunteer for Pierce County's Juvenile Criminal Diversion program, helping youth get back on the right track after making mistakes. Lynn was tremendously curious about the world and the people around her. She had knack for striking up conversation with airplane seatmates or other strangers she met on her travels. In an increasingly disconnected and closed off world, she was not afraid to share a piece of herself with anyone she met. Lynn is survived by her brothers John Cockburn (Josi), Doug Cockburn, nephews, nieces, and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Wayne Cockburn. A celebration of her life will take place at the Waller Road Grange Hall on February 22nd beginning at noon.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 14, 2020