Lynn Cory Lynn Kriegshauser Cory, age 80, passed away on February 6, 2020. Lynn was born in and grew up in Pittsfield, Illinois, and then moved to Lakewood in the mid-1960's. Lynn was an integral part of the Oakbrook and Lakewood communities. While her kids were young, she volunteered in the PTA, Community Schools Program, Lakewood Summer Festival and many other roles within the community. Lynn also became a successful Real Estate Broker and was an avid antique dealer where people fondly remember her as "Fiesta Granny." She and Stew Wegener, her true love, enjoyed road trips, playing cards, and spending time with friends and family. Her greatest joy was her family. Holidays were particularly special to Lynn with her Christmas decorations going up in October and her giant Easter egg hunts hosted for the grandchildren. Lynn is survived by her son Rod Cory (Kelly), her daughter Julie Seidel (Jeff), her grandchildren Justin, Katie, Maddie and Allison, and her brother Kent Kriegshauser; Stew's family John Wegener (Debbie), David Wegener, Kelsey and Greg; and their neighbor-family Steve, Brandi, Riley, and Reagan. She is preceded in death by Stew Wegener who passed away on the same day 6 years ago. Lynn will be laid to rest near Stew in a private service at Mountain View Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 6, 3 - 5 pm at the Adriatic of Oakbrook (Oakbrook Golf Club). For complete obituary and guest book, please visit www.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 4, 2020