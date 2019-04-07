|
|
Lynn Floyd Lynn J. (Amundson) Floyd 71, Passed away on Wednesday February 13, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Jane (Franks) Amundson, her Aunt Elizabeth (Franks) Frymire ,and her grandson Cameron Tenning. She is survived by her beloved Gerald "Sam" Bartles, her daughters Leann (Floyd) Tenning and Lisa (Floyd) Hamilton, her six grandsons Ryan Floyd-Bailey (Erica), Connor Tenning, Scott Hamilton, Andrew Hamilton, Nathan Hamilton and Caden Tenning , her sister Nancy (Amundson) Funk, along with two nieces. She was a amazing woman who's favorite place to be was Maui. In her free time she loved to read, crochet, work on her Junk Journals and spending time at the casino. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor April 13th 2019 at 2:00pm at the Holiday Beach Clubhouse 26100 N. US Highway 101 Hoodsport, Wa 98548.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 7, 2019