Maggie Cray It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of the matriarch of our family, Maggie Cray on March 12, 2020. Maggie Thelma Heard was born February 9, 1931 to Andrew Stoudemire and Minnie Heard (Childers) in rural Centreville, Alabama. On April 5, 1952, Maggie Heard married Henry Cray, an enlisted member of the United States Army. They moved to Fort Lewis in 1954 after being stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. Although Henry's military service led the Cray family to move to Germany and Virginia, the Crays made the Lakewood area their permanent home. They first lived at the Beechwood Military Housing complex, then to a home by Mann Junior High, and finally settling in their home in the Arrowhead Community of Lakewood in 1969. In addition to raising her five children, Maggie worked for the Veterans Administration where she retired in 1993. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing, and reading scripture. She also enjoyed her time with friends and family. Always just one phone call away, she was extremely generous with her time and love. She was a Gold Star wife, long-time member of the Orchard Street Church of Christ in Lakewood, a devoted friend, and neighbor. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death her mother and father, husband, Henry, and son Richard. She is survived by her four children: Robert (Sue), Kenneth, Deborah, and Margaret Cray, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial services will take place at Mountain View Funeral Home at 4100 Steilacoom Boulevard, Lakewood, WA. A viewing of the body is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 12-5pm. The funeral service will take place at the Valley Chapel, Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 1 pm with a Celebration of Life following the service.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 17, 2020