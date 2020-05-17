Major General Donald Douglas Brown Major General Donald Douglas Brown "slipped the surly bonds of earth" on May 8, 2020. He was born August 1, 1931 in Montreal, the son of Hilda Noel and Donald Bannerman Brown. When he was eight years old, his family moved to New York City, settling in Queens where he attended Newtown High School and met his wife of 65 years, Joan McAndrews. Brown entered the Air Force through the ROTC program at Columbia University in New York, where he received his BA. While working his way through college with the National Broadcasting Company's Audience Services, he paged for such shows as Howdy Doody, Sid Caesar's Show of Shows, and the first Tonight Show. After being selected to participate in the company's Executive Development program, he worked for NBC as a ratings analyst until entering the Air Force. Brown graduated from pilot training in Texas in 1956. He was assigned to McGuire AFB, New Jersey, where he flew North Atlantic routes in C-118s. He then served a tour as an instructor pilot at Tinker AFB in Oklahoma. In 1965, he received an MBA from Syracuse University. Brown served a short stint in the Strategic Air Command as a supply officer at March AFB in California for a year and at Anderson AFB, Guam for two years. During 1968 and 1969, he served in Vietnam, flying C-123s with the 315th Special Operations Wing. He returned to McGuire as a C-141 pilot and ultimately commanded the 30th Airlift Squadron. In 1973, Brown reported to Military Airlift Command (MAC) headquarters at Scott AFB, IL, where he held senior staff jobs in logistics before returning to line leadership, commanding the 62nd Military Airlift Wing at McChord AFB in 1977. He returned to HQ at Scott as MAC's assistant deputy chief of staff for operations, responsible for long-range planning for the 92,000 people of the command spread over 300 locations in 24 countries. He played a pivotal role in the development of the C-17 Globemaster. In 1983, Brown became deputy chief of staff for operations of MAC, with responsibility for all flying operations worldwide involving a fleet of more than 1,000 aircraft. In his final Air Force role, General Brown commanded 35,000 officers and airmen of 22nd Air Force, headquartered at Travis AFB in California. As one of three combat-ready airlift arms of MAC, 22nd Air Force included all operations west of the Mississippi River, across the Pacific and Indian oceans, to the east coast of Africa, pole to pole. Brown was a command pilot with more than 10,000 flying hours, including 146 combat missions in the Republic of Vietnam. A distinguished graduate of Squadron Officer School, he completed the advanced management program at the University of Pittsburgh in 1978 and in 1981 attended the Executive Program in National and International Security at Harvard. His many military decorations and awards include the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, Distinguished Flying Cross with oak leaf cluster, and the Bronze Star. In 1987, Brown retired from the Air Force. He and Joan returned to their beloved Pacific Northwest, where they have enjoyed many sunsets overlooking Puget Sound. Brown began a consulting business, advising corporations such as Computer Sciences Corporation on logistics support for the military. He and Joan traveled around the world often with or to visit close friends. Brown has been an active volunteer leader in the Tacoma community, serving on the boards of the Tacoma Symphony Orchestra, PACE (a fundraising organization for Pierce County's Catholic schools), and many military organizations. He was a man of great faith, an eternal optimist, and an inveterate storyteller. Brown was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Barry Brown. He is survived by Joan and their three children, Cathy (Al) Peinhardt of Gearhart, OR, Jim Brown of Seattle, and Nancy Brown (Andrew May) of New Haven, CT and Nashville, TN. He is also survived by five grandsons, his "five best buddies," Ryan Peinhardt (Jasmine), Matt Peinhardt, Dan May (Betina Evancha), Isaac May, and Sam May. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Airlift Tanker Association educational fund in memory of Major General Donald D. Brown (atalink.org/donate) or the Special Operations Warrior Foundation (www.specialops.org).
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 17, 2020.