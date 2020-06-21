Mal Sun Sliva Mal Sun "Packy" Sliva, 70, of Tacoma, WA passed away on June 5th, 2020. She was surrounded by her beloved family when she left this life to be with her Lord. She was born July 20, 1949 in Daegu, South Korea and married the love of her life, Ernest "Andy" Sliva on March 5th, 1968. In addition to her husband of 52 years, she is survived by her loving children Becky, Tommy, and Cindy and her son-in-law, Eddie. Packy had many interests such as fishing, travelling, cooking, even sports, but nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her family and doting on her beloved dogs, Beau and Ollie, or "Boochies" as she would always call them. A private family memorial service was held on June 12th, 2020 as she was laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local charities as this would truly honor her charitable heart. She will be forever loved and greatly missed.



