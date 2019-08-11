|
Malcolm Charles Lindquist Malcolm greeted each day with a smile regardless of its challenges. He was born on June 18, 1950 in Yakima, WA, shortly after his twin sister, Mary. He passed away on August 4, 2019, surrounded by family, with a view of the Montlake Cut. After graduating from Eisenhower High School, Malcolm attended the University of Washington where he rowed four years, winning the title of West Coast Champion on three occasions. Rowing, which he continued to pursue until his late fifties, taught him many life lessons, especially that there is nothing tougher than the last 200 meters of a race. Malcolm graduated from UW with a degree in Classics/Latin in 1972. The majority of Malcolm's success can be attributed to the influence of his wife, Sandra, whom he met at UW and married in 1973. This wonderful marriage was the result of an introduction made by their mutual friend, Gail Cottle. Shortly after marrying, Sandra and Malcolm traveled to Howey in the Hills, Florida where Malcolm taught Latin and coached both the women's and men's rowing teams at Howey Academy. After returning to the Pacific Northwest, Malcolm spent several years selling heavy equipment while attending law school in the evenings. In 1980 Malcolm began his long career in private practice by joining the Tacoma law firm now known as McGavick Graves. In 2004 Malcolm joined the regional law firm, Lane Powell, to continue his commercial law practice. Malcolm was nationally recognized for his expertise in commercial law. He was inducted into the American College of Commercial Lawyers as its first fellow from the state of Washington. In 2008 Malcolm was elected to membership in the American Law Institute. Above all else Malcolm cherished his family and time spent skiing, cooking, golfing and traveling. Malcolm is survived by Sandra, his loving wife of 45 years; his children, Regina (Petros) Koumantaros, Kristofor (Angela Ladenburg); grandchildren, Pierce (8), June (6), Paige (4), Susanna (3), and Pano Malcolm (2); siblings, Mary (Tom) Herche, Catherine Kernan, Larry (Sherin) Lindquist, and step- sister, Mary (Don) Johnson. Malcolm is preceded in death by his mother, Regina Lindquist, father, Walter Lindquist, and stepmother Virginia Lindquist. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and the University of Washington who provided such compassionate care. We would especially like to thank Dr. Gabriela Chiorean, Dr. Daniel Kim, Dr. Michael Saunders, Dr. Jonathan Harper and Dr. Gary Mann who gave Malcolm an extra four years for which his family is eternally grateful. A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 22nd at 11 am at St. Joseph's Parish 732 18th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the ASUW Shell House In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made in Malcolm's name to UW Rowing Program, ASUW Shell House Capital Campaign, Rebuilding Together South Sound, and/ or Appendiceal Cancer Research at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Hoffner Fisher & Harvey Guestbook and further information at harveyfuneral.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 11, 2019