Malcolm Soine

June 10, 1930 - October 27, 2020

University Place, Washington - Des Moines – Malcolm L Soine, 90, passed away with his family by his side on October 27, 2020 at St. Francis Hospice House in University Place. He was born June 10, 1930 in Spokane, WA, the son of Albert Leonard Soine and Pearl (Mauderer) Soine.

Malcolm attended Lincoln High School and Pacific Lutheran College where he majored in Drama and received a bachelor's degree in teaching. Upon graduation he was offered a position at Olympia High School to teach drama; instead, Malcolm decided to go into the shoe business with his father. The rest as they say, is history.

The first shoe store was opened in 1951, in Parkland, while Malcolm was still a student at PLC, and would at one time own four family shoe stores within Pierce County. He found the love of his life, marrying Donna Delle Hellman, in 1950, who preceded Malcolm in death on February 25th of this year.

In 1974, Malcolm opened a specialty shoe store in conjunction with Red Wing Shoe Company, which is still open to this day, and as owner he was the maker of many young careers. He helped his three daughters and granddaughter, and many young women in our community by coaching their softball teams and sponsoring them through the shoe stores. He was a Pierce County Park and Recreation Hall of Fame recipient as Coach and Sponsor of Girls Softball. His daughters' softball friends still call him Coach Mal.

Malcolm's children feel they got the "Gold Standard" of parents who ultimately touched the lives of five generations of family members.

Malcolm was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Pearl, a daughter Lynn Soine and his beloved wife Donna. He is survived by his children Jon Soine (Doreen), Scott Soine (Donna), Gwen Gaspard (Matthew Scott), and Jayne Olmstead (Doug); seven beautiful grandchildren; eight amazing great grandchildren; and all those who had the pleasure of meeting him.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Francis Hospice House for all the love and care they showed their father.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made in Malcolm's name to the St. Francis Hospice House 2901 Bridgeport Way W., University Place, WA 98466.





