Maralyn Lee Pettett 03/13/1943 01/03/2020 Tacoma, WA: Wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. Maralyn is survived by husband Mike Pettett. Married 56 years. Three sons, Tim Pettett of Wenatchee, WA, Steven (Chris) Pettett of Puyallup, WA and Edward (Sarah) Pettett of Battle Ground, WA. 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Brothers: Kenneth (Becky) Eusted of Red Bluff, CA, Roger (Wanda) of NV and sister Nina Bennett of Happy Valley, CA., many nieces and nephews. Maralyn was preceded in death by her parents William and Lucille Eusted. Siblings Herman Johnson, John, Billy and Michael Eusted, Katie Pearson and Karen Spangle. Maralyn was born in Red Bluff, CA. She graduated from Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Red Bluff, Ca 1961. Maralyn met Mike in Red Bluff while he was in the Air Force. The two of them and their family moved to multiple places with the Air Force. She worked at McCord AFB commissary for 20 years before retiring. Maralyn enjoyed spending time with her family. She looked forward to her family's annual Labor Day Reunion in California. Maralyn was a proud member of the Honey Lake Maidu Indian Tribe. She enjoyed watching sports live and on TV. You're now free to swim with the salmon, fly with the eagles, run with the deer and dance with the bears. Maralyn's grave side services were held Jan 24, 2020 at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 26, 2020